Seniors Morning Out bringing elderly together once again

“We’ve been stuck in our houses out by ourselves for so long,” Rhyne said. “Here we get to just get out and talk to different people.”

The program includes activities they all enjoy, she said.

Tuesday, the group was decked out in red, white and blue attire to celebrate Independence Day. Some wore masks with the U.S. flag, several wore patriotic hats, another had a lei with red white and blue flowers. They held a parade around the room and held a contest for most patriotic.

The activities get them moving and excited to be there.

Together, they talked about their own experiences with COVID-19. The group in Maiden lost only one member to COVID-19, Adams said.

During the past year, the group has stayed in touch by phone, even playing bingo over the phone, Francois said. The county delivered frozen meals to participants five days a week and checked in with each person as best they could, but it’s not the same as being in person, she said. The participation numbers dipped slightly in the past year. Now that the program will be held four days a week and in person again, Francois hopes more will join.