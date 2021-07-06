Seniors Morning Out bringing elderly together once again

Tuesday morning felt like the first day back to school for Lisa Adams.
She got up early and prepared for the day, filled with excitement. It was the first day that participants in the Seniors Morning Out program administered by Catawba County were back since COVID-19 put a halt to the in-person meetings. Adams, the site manager for the Maiden location for Seniors Morning Out, had not seen the group of people all together since March of 2020.
“We’re ready to be back,” Adams said. “They’ve been ready for a long time.”
Tuesday was the first day back at all five Seniors Morning Out locations in the county, Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services Manager Michele Francois said.
In typical times, the program helps people ages 60 and older socialize and get a meal. After a year and a half of isolation due to COVID-19, the program is even more important for its 170 participants, Francois said.
At the Maiden location on Tuesday, about 30 seniors filled a room with the buzz of conversation. They were so happy to see each other and meet in person again, they could barely get through the required paperwork, Adams said. All they wanted to do was talk.
Betty Rhyne lost her husband this year. The Seniors Morning Out program gives her something to look forward to and a chance to socialize and find friends, she said.
“We’ve been stuck in our houses out by ourselves for so long,” Rhyne said. “Here we get to just get out and talk to different people.”
The program includes activities they all enjoy, she said.
Tuesday, the group was decked out in red, white and blue attire to celebrate Independence Day. Some wore masks with the U.S. flag, several wore patriotic hats, another had a lei with red white and blue flowers. They held a parade around the room and held a contest for most patriotic.
The activities get them moving and excited to be there.
Together, they talked about their own experiences with COVID-19. The group in Maiden lost only one member to COVID-19, Adams said.
During the past year, the group has stayed in touch by phone, even playing bingo over the phone, Francois said. The county delivered frozen meals to participants five days a week and checked in with each person as best they could, but it’s not the same as being in person, she said. The participation numbers dipped slightly in the past year. Now that the program will be held four days a week and in person again, Francois hopes more will join.
The team is still keeping an eye on the county’s COVID-19 cases, Francois said. Though case numbers are low, and many of their participants are vaccinated, she worries about new variants of COVID-19. Working with people so vulnerable to COVID-19, Francois is wary to let her guard down.