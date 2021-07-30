Seniors Morning Out announces August activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out sites are now open. Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmer’s Market and many educational programs.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.

Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights include the following:

• At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Aug. 5, summer sun safety; Aug. 9, painting wooden picture frames; Aug. 10, tai chi with Mary, Newton Recreation; Aug. 17, cooking class on banana pinwheel sandwiches; Aug. 24, science magic with Catawba Science Center; Aug. 25, breakfast at Parkway House then Hickory Farmer’s Market; Aug. 30, Medicare scams and fraud with Diane Trainor; Aug. 31, making healthy lifestyle choices. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.