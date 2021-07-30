Seniors Morning Out announces August activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out sites are now open. Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmer’s Market and many educational programs.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.
Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include the following:
• At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Aug. 5, summer sun safety; Aug. 9, painting wooden picture frames; Aug. 10, tai chi with Mary, Newton Recreation; Aug. 17, cooking class on banana pinwheel sandwiches; Aug. 24, science magic with Catawba Science Center; Aug. 25, breakfast at Parkway House then Hickory Farmer’s Market; Aug. 30, Medicare scams and fraud with Diane Trainor; Aug. 31, making healthy lifestyle choices. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
• At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Aug. 5, music by Cameron Matthews; Aug. 11, fire safety tips with Terri Byers, Hickory Fire Department; Aug. 16, CARE/Project Lifesaver with Lt. Page, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; Aug. 18, breakfast at Parkway House then Hickory Farmer’s Market; Aug. 19, nutrition education on nuts; Aug. 26, science magic with Catawba Science Center; Aug. 30, "Family Feud" and show tunes. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
• At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Aug. 5, watermelon social; Aug. 10, peaches and how they are good for you, with Ruthie Hill; Aug. 11, breakfast at Granny’s Kitchen then Hickory Farmer’s Market; Aug. 12, caring for our aging skin; Aug. 19, assembling and painting bird houses; Aug. 23, trivia with Jennifer Williams Patrick Beaver Library; Aug. 25, science magic with Catawba Science Center; Aug. 31, senior-friendly yoga. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
• At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road Catawba: Aug. 4, breakfast at Four Peas in a Pod then Hickory Farmer’s Market; Aug. 5, fall prevention and exercises with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; Aug. 12, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Aug. 18, music by Charles Ballard; Aug. 23, Science Magic with Catawba Science Center; Aug. 25, Medicare fraud with Diane Trainor; Aug. 26, sun safety and chair exercises; Aug. 31, emergency preparedness with Frank Ballentine, emergency management specialist. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
• At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Aug. 3, watermelon tasting; Aug. 4, breakfast at Brookwood Restaurant then Hickory Farmer’s Market; Aug. 9, weather preparedness with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County Emergency Services; Aug. 10, cooking class on blueberry lemon ricotta cakes; Aug. 18, advanced care with Julie Packer, RN, MSN, Carolina Caring; Aug. 19, scavenger hunt and trivia; Aug. 24, crafting pretty picture frames; Aug. 30, science magic with Catawba Science Center. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5617, if interested.
In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Catawba, Claremont and West Hickory areas to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and one-half hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For the latest updates, visit www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.