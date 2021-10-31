Seniors Morning Out activities scheduled

HICKORY — Participants in Seniors Morning Out will enjoy a variety of activities in November including cooking programs and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.
Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights during November include the following.
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Nov. 1, volleyball; Nov. 3, bingo; Nov. 9, COVID-19 education with Brandon Moss; Nov. 11, Veterans Day celebration; Nov. 16, Simon says; Nov. 18, music by Seniors on the Move; Nov. 23, cooking class with Victoria, million dollar pie; Nov. 24, "PersonREality: Why is Mine Different?" with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Nov. 3, craft, decorate the tree of Thanksgiving; Nov. 4, cooking class with Nancy, zucchini bread; Nov. 8, Medicare open enrollment with Vickie Blevins; Nov. 11, Veterans Day celebration; Nov. 15, talent show; Nov. 18, craft, Thanksgiving door banner; Nov. 24, Thanksgiving parade; Nov. 30, timeless trivia with Jennifer Williams. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Nov. 3, "What am I Thankful For?"; Nov. 9, cooking class, pumpkin dip; Nov. 10, "PersonREality: Why is Mine Different?" with Vaya Health; Nov. 11, craft, fall door hangers; Nov. 17, Native American flute and history with Ruthie Hill; Nov. 18, food-borne illness and preventing cross contamination; Nov. 22, trivia: advertising slogans, jingles, and taglines with Jennifer Williams; Nov. 30, craft, Christmas cards. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Nov. 2, bowling at Pin Station; Nov. 4, diabetes education with Lupe Avalos; Nov. 8, bingo; Nov. 12, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Nov. 16, Medicare open enrollment with Vickie Blevins; Nov. 17, easy pumpkin muffins; Nov. 18, gospel music with Charles Ballard; Nov. 24, food safety during the holidays. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St,, Maiden: Nov. 4, craft with Lisa, twine pumpkins; Nov. 9, cooking class with Teresa Slaughter, Watergate salad; Nov. 10, diabetes education with Lupe Avalos; Nov. 16, craft with Lisa, Christmas ornaments from okra; Nov. 17, understanding palliative medicine with Julie Packer; Nov. 23, fire safety with David Pruitt; Nov. 24, Thanksgiving bingo; Nov. 30, craft with Lisa, paint brush ornaments. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Catawba and Newton areas to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.