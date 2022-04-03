Seniors Morning Out activities scheduled

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in April including cooking classes and wellness programs.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations.

A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: April 5, spring basket-making craft; April 12, tai-chi with Mary Perkins; April 13, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; April 18, "Family Feud"; April 21, bingo; April 25, arts and crafts with Amanda Bentley; April 26, blood pressure checks and information about irritable bowel syndrome with Carolyn Thompson; April 27, bipolar disorder with Vaya Health; April 28, piano sing-along with Barbara Hollo. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St., SW, Hickory: April 4, Medicare scams and fraud with Diane Trainer; April 5, plant seed starters for the garden; April 11, cooking class on mini quiche; April 12, breakfast at Cracker Barrel and shopping at Hamricks; April 19, blood pressure checks and oral health awareness with Carolyn Thompson; April 20, cooking with Carol – banana muffins; April 25, "Red Cross Ready" with Charlie Nartker; April 26, bipolar disorder with Vaya Health; April 27, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory: April 4, "Sign Language ABCs" with Sarah Huffman; April 5, blood pressure checks and program on irritable bowel syndrome with Carolyn Thompson; April 11, bingo; April 12, bipolar disorder with Vaya Health; April 14, Ed Smith: “Elvis is in the Building”; April 19, breakfast at IHOP and shopping at Walmart; April 21, Earth Day craft – recycled milk jug watering can; April 28, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Dana Page at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: April 5, "Name That Tune" and pizza party; April 7, blood pressure checks and program on irritable bowel syndrome with Carolyn Thompson; April 12, shopping at Dollar Tree and bowling at Pin Station; April 14, crafts with Tonya Jarmac; April 18, bingo; April 20, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; April 26, bipolar disorder with Vaya Health; April 28, music by Seniors on the Move. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: April 4, “Steps to Health – Take Control” with Catawba County Extension; April 5, bipolar disorder with Vaya Health; April 12, no-bake bird nest cookies; April 13, blood pressure checks and program on irritable bowel syndrome with Carolyn Thompson; April 18, cooking with Lisa: virgin banana daiquiris and program on the health benefits of bananas; April 20, CPR and first aid for choking with Melanie Sigmon; April 21, shopping at Hamricks and lunch at Four Peas in a Pod; April 26, Aaron Cochran with Services for the Blind; April 27, “Saving a City: The Berlin Airlift 1948-1949” with Eddie Ide. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.