Seniors Morning Out activities include performances

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in May including performances by the Western Piedmont Symphony Quartet, cooking classes and wellness programs.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who can pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave., Newton: May 4, bingo; May 11, “Steps to Health — Take Control” with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Extension; May 16, music with Charles Ballard; May 24, Western Piedmont Symphony Quartet; May 25, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” with Vaya Health; May 26, arts and crafts with Amanda Bentley. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: May 4, Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be with You; May 12, Ed Smith: Elvis tribute artist; May 17, blood pressure checks and melanoma/skin cancer detection and prevention with Carolyn Thompson; May 24, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” with Vaya Health; May 25, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: May 3, blood pressure checks and melanoma/skin cancer detection and prevention with Carolyn Thompson; May 5, Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day recognition; May 10, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” with Vaya Health; May 17, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; May 18, flower pot painting and seed planting; May 19, shopping at Hamrick’s and lunch at Cracker Barrel; May 24, Timeless Trivia: Hail to the Chiefs with Jennifer Williams; May 26, Western Piedmont Symphony Quartet. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Dana Page at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: May 5, blood pressure checks and melanoma/skin cancer detection and prevention with Carolyn Thompson; May 10, breakfast at Four Peas in a Pod and shopping at Hamrick’s; May 17, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; May 18, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; May 26, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E. Klutz St., Maiden: May 3, “Crisis Prevention: Keeping Your Cool Under Pressure” with Vaya Health; May 4, “Steps to Health-Take Control” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; May 5, blood pressure checks and melanoma/skin cancer detection and prevention with Carolyn Thompson; May 11, What’s Cooking with Teresa Slaughter — homemade cathead biscuits and homemade butter in a jar; May 19, birthday tea party with entertainment by Kim Dagerhardt; May 25, craft with Lisa: seashell trinket dish. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, call Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.