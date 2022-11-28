Seniors Morning Out activities include concert

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in December including a bluegrass Christmas performance by the Sigmon Stringers on Dec. 1 at First United Methodist Church in Hickory. This performance is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Other program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Dec. 1, travel to East Hickory SMO for Sigmon Stringers’ Bluegrass Christmas concert; Dec. 5, bingo; Dec. 6, shopping at Ollie’s and lunch at NY Hibachi Grill; Dec. 8, “Winter Weather Preparedness” with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; Dec. 13, crafts with Amanda Bentley; Dec. 15, “Holiday & Christmas Traditions” with Erica Derr, Catawba County Library; Dec. 20, blood pressure checks and holiday safety for seniors with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Dec. 21, ugly Christmas sweater contest and Christmas carols. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St., SW, Hickory: Dec. 1, travel to East Hickory SMO for Sigmon Stringers’ Bluegrass Christmas concert; Dec. 6, cooking demonstration, apple cinnamon pull-apart bread; Dec. 8, musical performance by Bob Hollar; Dec. 12, snowflake craft with Nancy Frady; Dec. 14, white elephant left right game; Dec. 15, chalk art performance by the Rev. J. Charles Sisti; Dec. 19, “Holiday Classics” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Dec. 21, Christmas celebration, festive attire encouraged. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory: Dec. 1, Sigmon Stringers Bluegrass Christmas performance in the Christian Life Center; Dec. 5, music with Charles Ballard; Dec. 6, hand bell performance by Oxford Elementary music class; Dec. 7, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Dec. 12, emergency services information with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Dec. 14, Catawba Valley New Horizon Band; Dec. 19, craft with Julie Lupino; Dec. 20, “Holiday Classics” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Dec. 1, travel to East Hickory SMO for Sigmon Stringers’ Bluegrass Christmas concert; Dec. 6, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Dec. 7, Elvis tribute artist Ed Smith; Dec. 8, blood pressure checks and holiday safety for seniors with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Dec. 12, Christmas music with Charles Ballard; Dec. 14, puzzle piece wreath with Kayla and Shiron; Dec. 15, cinnamon applesauce ornaments with Glenda; Dec. 20, “Neurocognitive Disorders: Living with Dementia” with Vaya Health. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E. Klutz St., Maiden: Dec. 1, travel to East Hickory SMO for Sigmon Stringers’ Bluegrass Christmas concert; Dec. 6, “Neurocognitive Disorders: Living with Dementia” with Vaya Health; Dec. 7, snowman craft with Lisa; Dec. 12, “What’s Cooking with Teresa Slaughter – Ritz Crackers Party Sandwiches”; Dec. 13, blood pressure checks and holiday safety for seniors with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Dec. 14, Christmas music with Charles Ballard; Dec. 15, birthday party with Bob Hollar; Dec. 19, beaded candle ornament craft with Lisa. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested.

In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fundraising campaign. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.