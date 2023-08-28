HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in September including the opportunity to participate in Shake, Rattle and Roll Junk Drumming with the Hickory Music Factory at all five of the sites. These performances are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, nutritious lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

September program highlights include the following:

At the Newton site at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave., Newton: Sept. 7, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Sept. 11, Shake Rattle and Roll Junk Drumming with Rick Cline, Hickory Music Factory; Sept. 12, musical performance by Ulysses Long; Sept. 14, Nathan Hedrick performing old-time rock; Sept. 18, GERD education with Liliana Adrian, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 21, musical performance by Charles Ballard; Sept. 25, crafts with Amanda Bentley; Sept. 27, neurocognitive disorders and basics of dementia with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Danielle Hicks at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site at West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Sept. 7, chair volleyball; Sept 12, discussion about seizures with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 14, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; Sept. 19, cooking class, fall cone s’mores; Sept. 20, timeless trivia: convertibles, hot Rods, and classic rides with Jennifer Williams; Sept. 21, Shake, Rattle, and Roll Junk Drumming with Rick Cline, Hickory Music Factory; Sept. 26, neurocognitive disorders and basics of dementia with Vaya Health; Sept. 27, crafts — make a fall pumpkin. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Sept. 5, chair volleyball; Sept. 12 neurocognitive disorders and basics of dementia with Vaya Health; Sept. 18, discussion about seizures with Carolyn Thomas, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 20, musical performance by Cameron Matthews; Sept. 21, crafts — painting a fall canvas tree; Sept. 25, Shake, Rattle, and Roll Junk Drumming with Rick Cline, Hickory Music Factory; Sept. 26, timeless trivia: convertibles, hot rods, and classic rides with Jennifer Williams; Sept. 28, cooking class — butter finger cake. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance at 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site at Center Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Sept. 7, learn CPR with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Sept. 14, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser, Catawba County Library; Sept. 18, Shake, Rattle, and Roll Junk Drumming with Rick Cline, Hickory Music Factory; Sept. 19, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Sept. 21, musical performance by Papa Grey Beard; Sept. 26, discussion about seizures with Liliana Adrian, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 27, musical performance by Kim Dagerhardt; Sept. 28, neurocognitive disorders and basics of dementia with Vaya Health. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E. Klutz St., Maiden: Sept. 5, neurocognitive disorders and basics of dementia with Vaya Health; Sept. 6, Shake, Rattle, and Roll Junk Drumming with Rick Cline, Hickory Music Factory; Sept. 11, cooking with Teresa Slaughter, banana cream pie cookies; Sept. 12, Advance Directives – Part 2 with Julie Packer, Carolina Caring; Sept. 13, musical performance by Charles Ballard; Sept. 18, cooking class: cottage cheese ice cream; Sept. 20, crafts: easy DIY pumpkin décor with Suzan and Lisa; Sept. 28, musical performance by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, call Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.