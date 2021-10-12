Senior Story Club offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — You are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. for Senior Story Club, a time of sharing short stories and poems with an autumn theme. The stories and poems will be read aloud and audience participation is encouraged. Bring friends or attend on your own and meet new people.
This program is free. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
