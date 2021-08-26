 Skip to main content
Senior luncheon held in conjunction with festival
HIDDENITE — In conjunction with the 40th annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will hold its annual Celebration Senior Adult Day Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The program will be held at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) starting at 10:30 a.m. and will include lunch and entertainment. 

Cost of $8 per person includes lunch and program. Reservations for this event are required and may be made by calling 828-632-6966. Guests of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend this special program honoring senior adults.

