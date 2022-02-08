 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senior living project in works at downtown Hickory building
HICKORY

Everyage

EveryAge, a retirement community provider, bought this building at 22 S. Center St. in Hickory with plans to building senior apartments.

 Virginia Annable, Hickory Daily Record

A retirement community provider bought a building in the heart of downtown Hickory with plans to build senior apartments.

EveryAge bought a building at 22 S. Center St. for $2.1 million in November 2021, according to real estate records. EveryAge was formerly United Church Homes and Services and is the parent organization of Abernethy Laurels retirement community.

EveryAge bought the property as a potential site to develop rentals for adults ages 55 and older, EveryAge Director of Community Engagement Shaylyn Ladd said.

The organization is partnering with the David E. Looper & Company on the potential development of the site, Ladd said.

The property, 1.5 acres with an office building and parking lot, sits between South Center Street and First Street Southwest in downtown Hickory. EveryAge chose the location because of its walkability and proximity to downtown Hickory and City Walk, Ladd said.

The cost estimate and timeline for the project are still being determined, Ladd said.

