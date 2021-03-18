Senior games, Easter egg hunt and more

Hickory theater production opens this weekend

Conor McPherson’s play, “The Weir,” is a haunting, evocative evening no one will ever forget. Join Hickory Community Theatre as cast members kick off showings of the production this weekend.

In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.

Performances of “The Weir” are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (March 18-20, 25-27) at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays (March 21 and 28) at 2:30 p.m. This production is rated R for strong adult language.

“The Weir” will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $10 for a single viewer and $18 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by email or contacting the box office at 828-328-2283.