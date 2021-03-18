Senior games, Easter egg hunt and more

Hickory theater production opens this weekend
Conor McPherson’s play, “The Weir,” is a haunting, evocative evening no one will ever forget. Join Hickory Community Theatre as cast members kick off showings of the production this weekend.
In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon darkens as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.
Performances of “The Weir” are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays (March 18-20, 25-27) at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays (March 21 and 28) at 2:30 p.m. This production is rated R for strong adult language.
“The Weir” will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $10 for a single viewer and $18 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theater’s website at hickorytheatre.org. Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by email or contacting the box office at 828-328-2283.
In-person seating is available for all performances, with limited capacity in compliance with the governor’s executive order. Tickets for all seats are $18 per person and may be purchased by calling the box office at 828-328-2283 between noon and 5 p.m. on weekdays or email boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org. Per the executive order, patrons must wear face coverings at all times while in the building.
Senior Games registration underway for Unifour
Registration is now underway for the 2021 Unifour Senior Games at www.ncseniorgames.org.
For more than three decades, the city of Hickory has hosted the Unifour Senior Games, which brings together senior residents (ages 50 and older) of Catawba, Burke, Alexander and Caldwell counties for arts programs and athletic competitions.
The deadline to register for the Unifour Senior Games is Friday, March 26. The $8 registration fee includes a T-shirt and lunch at the drive-thru opening ceremonies at Stanford Park on Friday, April 16.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and in the interest of public safety, all athletic events will be virtual or virtual with some modifications. Official rules, score sheets and how-to videos for each activity are available at www.ncseniorgames.org/sports-details. All events must be completed and scores submitted to the local coordinator by Friday, May 21.
For additional information about the Unifour Senior Games, contact Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Angela Carson at 828-261-2255 or acarson@hickorync.gov.
Annual egg hunt registration is open
Registration is now open for the city of Hickory’s annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at Henry Fork River Park at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory.
The hunt will be divided into separate age groups with 2-year-olds starting at 9 a.m., ages 3-4 starting at 10 a.m. and ages 5-6 starting at 11 a.m. The night hunt for children ages 7-12 will begin at 8:15 p.m.; be sure to bring a flashlight.
All participants must register online at www.hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs to attend.
The governor’s executive orders and guidelines related to face masks and social distancing will be followed for the safety of all. Participants and spectators will be spread out over multiple fields to ensure social distancing.
For additional information or questions about the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, contact Hickory Recreation & Special Events Coordinator Kyle Mishler at kmishler@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2259.
Artists called for upcoming competition
Full Circle Arts is inviting artists at all levels to join in a fun exhibition/competition called Sticky Creations.
The art is to be made with tape. Individuals and family groups are welcome to enter sculptures or wall art made mostly of some kind of tape. Full Circle Arts can supply some tape, courtesy of Shurtape Technologies or artists may use their own.
There will be $225 in cash awards for individuals, and certificate awards for family groups. Artwork can be submitted Thursday, April 15, or Saturday, April 17, at the Full Circle Arts gallery.
The exhibition will be on display May 1-29 in the gallery and on the website. For more information, go to www.fullcirclearts.org or call 828-322-7545. At the same time as the competition, there will be a display of tape art by students from Hickory middle and high schools.
Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. Hours are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, P.O. Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, email gallery@fullcirclearts.org or visit www.fullcirclearts.org.