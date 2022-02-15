Senior Game Daze offers fun each month

NEWTON — The Newton Parks and Recreation Department will present Seniors Game Daze, a monthly event that invites seniors to enjoy the fun of playing the games they love and learn how to play new games.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16, participants are invited to the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave., to choose from a wide selection of board and card games or bring their own favorite games to share. Snacks will be provided.

Seniors Game Daze is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. Upcoming dates are Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, and May 18. Social distancing and mask protocols will be in effect. Reservations are required by calling the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317.