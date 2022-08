HICKORY — A “Living Well with Arthritis" support group will meet at 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the West Hickory Senior Center.

The group is designed to help people gain support and understanding from their fellow seniors. Future meetings could have speakers based on the suggestions of the group. The Senior Center is located at 400 17th St., SW, Hickory, NC, 28602. Call 828-328-2269 to register.