Senior bingo returns to Hickory library

HICKORY — Senior bingo has returned to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. The next session will be Monday, Sept. 12. Each session lasts approximately one hour.

The emphasis is on having fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Senior Bingo and Brain Games is sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.

This program is free and open to anyone 55 and older. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.