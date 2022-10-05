Senior bingo returns to Hickory library

HICKORY — Senior bingo has returned to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. Each session will last approximately an hour, and the next session will be Monday, Oct. 10.

The goal is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or meet new people in the community. Senior bingo and Brain Games is sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.

This program is free and open to anyone 55 and older. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.