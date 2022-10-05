 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Senior bingo returns to Hickory library

  • 0

HICKORY — Senior bingo has returned to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. Each session will last approximately an hour, and the next session will be Monday, Oct. 10.

The goal is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace, making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or meet new people in the community. Senior bingo and Brain Games is sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.

This program is free and open to anyone 55 and older. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk angers Ukrainian officials with unsolicited ‘peace plan’ with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert