Senior bingo and Brain Games resume at library
HICKORY — Senior bingo has resumed at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Senior bingo and Brain Games will be offered the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. and each session will last approximately an hour. The next program will be Monday, Sept. 13. At the beginning of each program, participants will sample a variety of games and brain teasers.

The goal is to have fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or attend on your own and meet new people. Senior bingo and Brain Games are sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.

This program is free and open to senior citizens. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

