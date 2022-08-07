 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seminar offers help concerning Medicare

TERRELL — Are you or a friend or loved one turning 65? 

It is important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. Attention to these issues will help them avoid serious and costly problems later.

A "New to Medicare" seminar will be offered at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell. 

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors, trained by the NC Department of Insurance, will lead the information session and will answer your questions. 

To attend, call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

