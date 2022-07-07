Selling on Shopify to be webinar topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Selling on Shopify” webinar on Thursday, July 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.
Shopify is a popular platform for conducting e-commerce. This webinar shows participants how to use Shopify to establish their brand online with a custom domain name and an online store. The webinar helps participants customize the look and feel of their online store to reflect the personality of their business.
The program also shows participants how to use Shopify’s e-commerce software to build a unified platform to run a business with ease.
There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.