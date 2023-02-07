HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a webinar at no cost, Selling on Shopify, on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whether you sell online, on social media, in store, or out of the trunk of your car, Shopify has you covered. Your brand, your way. No design skills needed. Establish your brand online with a custom domain name and online store.

There is no charge to attend this workshop, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.