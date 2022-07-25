Self-defense class for area senior citizens

HICKORY — Join the West Hickory Senior Center for its first self-defense class on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

Rickie Maddox will lead this group on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Classes will be held at the West Hickory Senior Center with a $1 suggested donation.

Maddox has experience in martial arts and self-defense. Wear loose fitting clothes. Those in wheelchairs or on walkers are welcome. This class is specifically tailored for senior citizens. Call Catawba County Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 to register and for more information.

West Hickory Senior Center is at 400 17th St., SW, Hickory.