HICKORY — Join the West Hickory Senior Center for a self-defense class on May 2 at 1 p.m. Rickie Maddox will lead this group on the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m.

Classes will be held at the West Hickory Senior Center with a $1 suggested donation. Maddox has experience in martial arts and self-defense. Wear loose-fitting clothes. Those in wheelchairs or on walkers are welcome. This class is specifically tailored for senior citizens.

Call Catawba County Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 to register and for more information.