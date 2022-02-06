Self-care activities for teens offered

HICKORY — Teens are invited to come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, for an afternoon of relaxation and self-care.

Among other things, participants will practice mindfulness exercises and spend time with a therapy dog. Wear comfortable clothes for this casual hangout for ages 12-18. Registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.