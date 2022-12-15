See the video: Conover School teacher wins car giveaway; she's second teacher from school to win Catawba County United Way and Paramount Kia giveaway

The first time was the charm once again at the Catawba County United Way and Paramount Kia car giveaway on Thursday.

Margaret Bush, a 48-year-old teacher at Conover School, was the first finalist to pick one of the 10 keys placed on the table next to a Kia in the dealership.

When the car started, Bush clapped her hands and pumped her fists.

She will now have a pick of any of the Kia, Hyundai or Volkswagen vehicles the dealership offers that sell for $25,000 or less.

Bush said winning the car was a blessing and praised the United Way for the support they provide at Conover School, which serves special needs children.

“I have been donating to the United Way for over 18 years and this is just amazing,” Bush said. “They do so much for my kids at my school. We’re so appreciative.”

This marks the third drawing in a row that the first person called has won the car.

Bush, who was one of the 10 finalists this year, is also the second Conover School teacher in a row to win the car. Teacher Meghan Stripling was the winner in 2021.

The annual car drawing is open to Fair Share donors to the United Way — those who donate at least one hour’s worth of pay per month or the equivalent percentage of a salary.