See the salaries: Take a look at the top 10 highest paid public employees in Catawba County

Among the top 10 highest-paid public employees in Catawba County, four work at Catawba Valley Community College, according to the latest salary numbers.

President Garrett Hinshaw, who ranks at the top of the list with a salary of $314,000, said the administrative employees support the college of about 5,000 students and 10,000 continuing education students.

CVCC employs over 350 full-time and 900 part-time employees who are paid based on their education, years of experience, responsibilities and other standards, Hinshaw said.

In the top 20 are Larry Putnam, executive vice president, Wesley Bunch, senior vice president of finances and operations, and Mary Melton, vice president for teaching and learning.

“The individuals referenced in this list have earned both industry and higher education credentials, demonstrated a proven work history, managed budget outcomes and accreditation standards and navigated complex compliance requirements,” Hinshaw said.

Hinshaw’s annual pay increased by about 7% in the past year, according to salary data. His salary is set by the CVCC board of trustees. His pay is earned in his work managing the school, creating new programs, serving leadership roles at the state and national levels and partnering with local businesses, he said. Hinshaw said he has 33 years of experience in higher education, including 16 at Catawba Valley Community College.

Hickory City Manager Warren Wood, who received about a 5% raise from 2021 to 2022 to make his current salary around $227,000, said he feels he’s paid appropriately. His salary is based on an annual evaluation from the Hickory City Council, he said.

The salaries of top government and school leaders in Catawba County increased anywhere from 4% to 21% from 2021 to 2022. In some cases the increase came from a change in position. In others, an annual raise.

Wood said the city of Hickory tries to keep up with the salaries of surrounding municipalities to attract more potential employees.

Hinshaw said salary isn’t the main focus in recruitment efforts at CVCC, but with recent labor shortages it does play a role.

“Public employees provide valuable services and opportunities that are critical to the growth and overall success of a region; therefore, I believe in proper compensation,” Hinshaw said. “Without quality individuals in public service roles, both the quality of the service — and the region served — can be negatively impacted.”

The Hickory Daily Record's annual salary database is available at hickoryrecord.com.

Below are the top 10 highest public salaries among those entities and the people who earn them.

Garrett Hinshaw

Salary: $314,748

Employer: Catawba Valley Community College

Position: President

Start date: Aug. 6, 2006

Larry Putnam

Salary: $234,552

Employer: CVCC

Position: Executive vice president

Start date: May 1, 2021

Warren Wood

Salary: $227,815

Employer: City of Hickory

Position: City manager

Start date: April 10, 2017

Wes Bunch

Salary: $223,872

Employer: CVCC

Position: Senior vice president of finances and operations

Start date: Nov. 3, 2005

Mary Furtado

Salary: $210,000

Employer: Catawba County

Position: County manager

Start date: Dec. 12, 2011

Rodney Miller

Salary: $188,832

Employer: City of Hickory

Position: Deputy city manager, chief financial officer

Start date: June 8, 2015

Matthew Stover

Salary: $182,081

Employer: Catawba County Schools

Position: Superintendent

Start date: July 28, 2000

Bryan Taylor

Salary: $178,217

Employer: Hickory Public Schools

Position: Superintendent

Start date: July 19, 2021

Mary ‘Brice’ Melton

Salary: $175,908

Employer: CVCC

Position: Vice president of teaching and learning

Start date: Feb. 2, 2002

Lloyd (Rick) Beasley

Salary: $170,653

Employer: City of Hickory

Position: Assistant city manager

Start date: Nov. 6, 2017

