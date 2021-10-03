 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the numbers: Salary databases for Catawba County governments and schools
0 Comments
top story

See the numbers: Salary databases for Catawba County governments and schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools, the city of Hickory, the city of Newton, the city of Conover, the city of Claremont, the town of Catawba, the town of Maiden, the town of Long View and the city of Claremont.

The salaries are as of August 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert