For nearly 10 years, a goldendoodle named Abby would spend afternoons listening to children tell stories and read books at the libraries in Alexander County.

“(Abby heard) hundreds (of stories), could quite possibly be in the thousands,” Abby’s owner Kim Hertzler said. “Not just at the library, but at my school, too. The kids would come up and read to her when she would go to career day and different things. As far as the number of smiles she put on people’s faces, oh, my gosh, it’d probably be in the millions.”

Hertzler, a teacher at Bethlehem Elementary, said Abby would get excited when someone would come up to read to her or to pet her. To show her excitement, Abby would dance with her paws.

Hertzler said children of all ages, from toddlers to teenagers, would come to the library to visit Abby, to read with her and to give her lots of love.

On Aug. 7, Abby was euthanized due to health issues, Hertzler said. Abby was approximately 14 years old. Hertzler said it was one of the hardest decisions she has ever made, but she knew it was time. She said Abby’s health began to decline around the middle of May.

Former children’s librarian Melissa Hager said she was scrolling through Facebook, checking on people during a severe thunderstorm that night, when she saw Hertzler’s post about Abby’s death.

“That was the first thing I saw, and I just bawled,” Hager said. “And then I said, ‘You know what, I need to let lots of people know,’ because so many people had read to (Abby) through the years.”

When Hertzler and Hager shared the news of Abby’s death on Facebook, the condolences rolled in. Hager’s post had 61 comments and more than 200 reactions in a few hours. Many of the commenters shared photos of their children reading to Abby and others expressed their sadness.

“Every time I read a message, it warms my heart, but then it breaks it at the same time,” Hertzler said. “I can’t thank Miss Mel (Hager) and the citizens of Alexander County enough for loving on her for so many years.”

Hertzler and Hager struggled to fight back tears as they spoke fondly of the impact Abby had on the young readers who would visit her.

“It made me feel proud to know that she was making a difference,” Hertzler said. “I saw some kids that started coming and couldn’t read. They would just be telling her what was happening in the pictures. And by the end of the season or the end of their school year they were able to read.”

Hager said that she watched children gain confidence in reading because Abby couldn’t correct the children if they mispronounced a word or made a mistake. Abby would simply listen.

“The point is that they get comfortable reading aloud,” Hager said. “That’s one thing that we really try to push with parents is not to be so over corrective. Of course, you do have to (teach and correct), but in that instance of reading to a therapy dog, it’s just the joy of reading.”

Hertzler said she never intended for Abby to become a therapy dog.

Hertzler said it took three beginner’s obedience classes with Catawba Valley Obedience Club to teach Abby how to behave when she was first adopted. After that, a person at the club suggested that Hertzler have Abby take a test to see if she would be a good fit for a therapy dog. Abby passed and Hertzler decided to get Abby certified.

As a certified therapy dog, Abby had ongoing requirements, Hertzler said. In other words, Abby was expected to work.

“Being a teacher, I knew I had a love for kids,” Hertzler said. “I had started seeing some programs around the state and in the area where kids would come and read to dogs.”

Hertzler saw that the library’s first reading dog Rudy was moving away. She reached out to the library and asked if Abby could come to read with the kids in his place.

Hertzler adopted Abby when she was 6 months old. Abby’s former owners, Hertzler said, found her too difficult.

“They actually turned her in and said, ‘Look, this dog is untrainable, unmanageable. We can’t do anything with her. She doesn’t listen,’” Hertzler said. “They wanted her euthanized at 6 months old.”

The vet clinic took Abby and contacted a boarding kennel where Hertzler was working. When Hertzler found out about Abby, she went to meet her and instantly fell in love, she said.

Highland Canine Training helped find dogs and owners to volunteer to continue the program. Multiple therapy dogs have visited the Alexander County libraries since Abby’s retirement in 2022, Hager said.

“The fact that (the libraries) get to continue that program,” Hertzler said. “And that Abby was a steppingstone and a big factor in them wanting to continue just really warms my heart.”

See photos from Abby's career as therapy dog with Alexander County Library Abby the therapy dog (1) Abby the therapy dog (2) Abby the therapy dog (3) Abby the therapy dog (4) Abby the therapy dog (5) Abby the therapy dog (6) Abby the therapy dog (7) Abby the therapy dog (8) Abby the therapy dog (9)