Free concert in Valdese

Get ready for a soulful music night in Valdese as Shelby Rae Moore takes the stage on Friday. Attendees can bring a chair and a blanket.

The Family Fun Night Summer Concert Series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Concerts start at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of the Valdese Elementary School PTO. Lawn games such as cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee, giant Jenga, and Connect 4 will be available.

The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. W, in Valdese.

Play auditions in Newton

It is time for auditions for “By The Way, Meet Vera Stark” at The Green Room Community Theatre.

Auditions will be held on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. Actors only need to attend one night of auditions. The director of the show is Tiffany Christian. There are seven roles available for men and women ages 20 and older.

The main character Vera Stark is a headstrong Black American actress who begins a career in the 1930s. During that time, her only shot at success lay in small scenes in musical pageants, screwball comedies and antebellum romances. The play poses the question of did her eventual fame and fortune, which came out of perpetuating dangerous stereotypes, come at a price?

Auditions will be a cold read from the script. Character ages are suggestions. Actors are asked to be aware that race and skin tone is an important dynamic in the show. The racial descriptions of each character are based on physical appearance and not actual race. All ethnicities are welcome to audition.

Final rehearsal schedule will be based on actors’ availability, but respectful of time commitments and travel. Actors must be available for all performances which are scheduled for Oct. 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 22, 27, 28 and 29 and a producer’s night to be scheduled. Actors are asked to bring a list of rehearsal conflicts to the audition.

All auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse at 10 S Main Ave., in Newton.

For questions, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583.

Southern food talk

Sign up for a free virtual discussion about food and culinary practices of North Carolina with author and professor Marcie Cohen Ferris. The class will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday via Zoom.

Ferris is professor of American studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ferris’s research and teaching interests include southern history and culture — particularly the food and material culture of the American South, the history of the Jewish South and American Jewish identity and culture. She is a former president of the Southern Foodways Alliance.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Participants must register online at hickorync.gov/library. To register, click on the library events calendar, and then click on the “Edible North Carolina with Marcie Cohen Ferris Virtual Program” event. Registration closes on Sunday.

Sustainable farming class

Learn how to farm on one acre of land during a class at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday.

During the class, the Hedge Family Farm will talk about their journey to create a farm on one acre of land, their regenerative approach to a sustainable food system and their organic practices.

The class is from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday.

The class is free. Registration is required. Registration closes Friday.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Participants must register online at hickorync.gov/library. To register, click on the library events calendar, and then click on the “Sustainable Farming on One Acre with Hedge Family Farm” event.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.

Watch a movie

A classic movie will be screened at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

On the first Thursday of every month, Joe Barrett, film critic and movie reviewer for WHKY, hosts a classic movie screening at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Barrett leads a discussion about the actors, directors, and history of the film.

This month’s movie is “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” from 1969. No registration is required to attend.