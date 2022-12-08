See Elsa, Santa and Charlie Brown this weekend

See Santa Dec. 10, 17 in Hickory

Santa will be on Union Square on Dec. 10 and 17 from 3-5 p.m. The Holly Hopkins Jazz Band will be performing holiday music on the Commscope Stage. Elsa from “Frozen” will be there as well, and photo opportunities will be available.

Santa Claus at Hickory Community Theatre

Two performances of Ken Ludwig’s family-friendly comedy “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be presented Dec. 10 and 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre. The play is being presented by Hickory Community Theatre. Tickets are $10 for all ages. Santa Claus will be available for photos after the performance.

Tree lighting celebration in Valdese

On Friday, Valdese will host its annual “Christmas in Valdese” event at 6 p.m. The event will include an 18-foot Christmas tree in honor of former Mayor Jim Hatley. Valdese Elementary School students, led by music teacher Brittany Schaffer, will perform at the event. There will be free hot chocolate, and the Valdese Recreation Department will be offering s’mores kits for $5.

There also will be a production of “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Rock School with the Old Colony Players. The theater will offer special prices for Valdese Elementary School parents and students. It will be $10 for parents and $8 for students. Regular tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students (including college) and free for kindergarten-age children or younger. Tickets can be purchased at oldcolonyplayers.com or by calling 828-522-1150.

Charlie Brown live in Newton

A holiday classic comes to life in Newton this weekend. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will have performances on Saturday and Sunday at the Newton Performing Arts Center. The performances are Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ncauditorium.com and prices range from $12 to $18.