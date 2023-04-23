The “Bar Rescue” episode filmed at a Hickory pub will air tonight at 10 p.m. on the Paramount Network.

In a first glimpse at the episode, the show’s host Jon Taffer could be seen yelling at the general manager in the kitchen of the former Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill. Taffer and his staff found bugs in a bucket of flour and moldy cheese in an undated package.

In a second exclusive glimpse, Taffer talks to the bar’s owner and staff members. Taffer tells him what was found in the kitchen, and they discuss staffing issues.

“I had cheese with mold on it in the kitchen. That could kill somebody” Taffer said in the video. “I had cockroaches walking in food product.”

The bar is now named The Gateway Pub & Grill. The renaming was part of a four-day process that included renovations and staff training. The unveiling was held on Sept. 1, according to previous Hickory Daily Record articles.

Tonight’s episode will highlight the restaurant’s transformation.

Episodes of “Bar Rescue” can be streamed at paramountnetwork.com.

The Gateway Pub & Grill is located at 534 U.S. Highway 70 SW.