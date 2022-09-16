Section of N.C. Highway 127 to close Sunday for limb removal

A portion of N.C. Highway 127 will be closed for a few hours Sunday so workers can remove overhanging tree limbs, according to a news release from the city of Hickory.
The northbound lanes of the road between Second Avenue SE and Second Avenue NE will close from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city will post detour signs.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
