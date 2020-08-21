Section of N.C. 127 to close this weekend

Part of N.C. 127 will be closed this weekend to allow for work on the pedestrian bridge over the road.

The section between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Friday and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m., according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The pedestrian bridge will be part of the City Walk, the walkway connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University to downtown Hickory that is currently under construction.

The City Walk is funded through the 2014 bond referendum.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

