 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section of N.C. 127 to close this weekend
0 comments
top story

Section of N.C. 127 to close this weekend

Only $5 for 5 months
N.C. 127

Starting Friday, part of N.C. 127 will be closed so workers can build part of the pedestrian bridge that will go over the highway. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

Part of N.C. 127 will be closed this weekend to allow for work on the pedestrian bridge over the road.

The section between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed starting at 6 p.m. Friday and will reopen Monday at 6 a.m., according to a release from the city of Hickory. 

The pedestrian bridge will be part of the City Walk, the walkway connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University to downtown Hickory that is currently under construction. 

The City Walk is funded through the 2014 bond referendum. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert