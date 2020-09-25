Section of N.C. 127 to close for pedestrian bridge construction

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Part of N.C. 127 will be closed again this weekend so workers can place the steel girders for the City Walk pedestrian bridge.

The stretch of road between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the city. Main Avenue between First Avenue NE and Second Street NE is already closed and will not reopen until work is complete.

The girders were originally supposed to be a placed last weekend but heavy rains prevented the contractor from bringing in all the necessary equipment, according to the release.

The bridge is part of the City Walk, the walking and biking trail that will lead from Lenoir-Rhyne University into downtown. The project is funded through the $40 million approved by voters in 2014.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

