Secrets Revealed event targets teen drug use

HICKORY — Safe Harbor and Burke Substance Abuse Network invite everyone to their Secrets Revealed Assimilation Event scheduled for Thursday, May 19, at Safe Harbor, 112 Second Ave. SE, Hickory.

Safe Harbor and Burke Substance Abuse Network are working together to help parents, teachers, youth pastors, and anyone working with youth the opportunity to understand what children are facing these days and how to identify some of these threats. This assimilation event will help give an insight into many current scenarios and provide an opportunity to get a head start on knowing what to look for and what it could mean.

This year’s Secrets Revealed event is focusing on exploring the hidden dangers of substance use in youth. Each participant will experience the realities of a teenage boy's room and use their best investigative skills to discover potential dangers lurking in plain sight. Through the assimilation series, each participant will learn the truth behind the secrets youth may be keeping.

This event is free and open to the public. Due to limited capacity, pre-registration is required by calling 828-326-7233. The program will begin promptly at noon for the first session and will end at 7 p.m.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2004. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the Hickory area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment. A nonprofit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those in the community who are hurting, experiencing homelessness or at-risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness.

BSAN is a coalition of providers, support groups, related agencies and other stakeholders who come together to network, identify gaps in service, and strategically respond to community needs as they relate to the reduction of substance abuse and use in youth, young adults, their families, and all citizens of Burke County for long-term community health.