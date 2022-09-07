Second rabies case of 2022 confirmed in Caldwell County

A skunk found in Caldwell County tested positive for rabies, the second confirmed case of the disease this year, the county announced late Tuesday.

The skunk was found on Deer Creek Drive in Hudson after coming into contact with a dog.

The county also released some tips for protecting against rabies. These include keeping pets current on vaccinations, keeping an eye on pets to prevent contact with rabid animals and securing potential food sources around the home which might attract wild animals.

In cases where individuals suspect a pet has rabies, the county advises wearing gloves to prevent spread of the disease.

Additional information on rabies and rabies vaccinations are available by calling the Animal Care Enforcement Division 828-757-8625 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For emergencies occurring outside that time frame, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.