Second PPP loans offer lifeline to businesses

This time, Neuville said some limits to the funding may have slowed the rush. For example, loans are limited to companies of 300 employees or less.

“That knocks out some of the businesses that maybe took advantage of the funding last time,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses are also required to prove they saw at least a 25 percent drop in revenue in one quarter of 2020 as compared to 2019, Neuville said. That’s why he expects food and services businesses to receive funding.

“Businesses particularly in the food and service industry who have seen decline in their business are definitely interested,” he said. “They can certainly demonstrate their business has fallen.”

Jim Whitworth, a partner at Whisnant and Company LLP, a certified public accountant firm, said he expects many service industry applicants.

“The obvious ones, to me, is there’s probably some restaurants, some facilities like gyms or a business of that nature that would probably qualify,” he said. “Potentially I think there's a possibility that when you start looking at it there will be a lot of service industries and possibly medical industries of the ones that qualify. There possibly could be some nonprofits as well.”