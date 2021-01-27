Second PPP loans offer lifeline to businesses

A second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans is open for businesses that saw a blow to revenue in 2020. Service industries may be the most interested, local business experts say.
The Small Business Association started accepting applications for the Second Draw PPP loans through banks and lenders on Jan. 13. Already, businesses are interested, but there is not as much of a rush as for the first round of PPP loans, Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center Director Jeff Neuville said.
“We’re seeing interest. I've been contacted by several businesses and nonprofits who are looking to get the loan,” he said.
The forgivable loans are meant to be used by businesses to pay employees, including benefits, pay mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to COVID-19 and some other business expenses. For most businesses that are approved, the second round of PPP loans is limited to two and a half times the business’s average monthly payroll costs, according to the SBA. For accommodation and food service business, the loan maximum is three and a half times the average monthly payroll costs. Loans are limited to $2 million.
Organizations that received PPP loans in 2020 are eligible for a second round with some requirements, Neuville said.
Last year, applications for the PPP loans flooded banks and other lenders.
This time, Neuville said some limits to the funding may have slowed the rush. For example, loans are limited to companies of 300 employees or less.
“That knocks out some of the businesses that maybe took advantage of the funding last time,” he said.
Businesses are also required to prove they saw at least a 25 percent drop in revenue in one quarter of 2020 as compared to 2019, Neuville said. That’s why he expects food and services businesses to receive funding.
“Businesses particularly in the food and service industry who have seen decline in their business are definitely interested,” he said. “They can certainly demonstrate their business has fallen.”
Jim Whitworth, a partner at Whisnant and Company LLP, a certified public accountant firm, said he expects many service industry applicants.
“The obvious ones, to me, is there’s probably some restaurants, some facilities like gyms or a business of that nature that would probably qualify,” he said. “Potentially I think there's a possibility that when you start looking at it there will be a lot of service industries and possibly medical industries of the ones that qualify. There possibly could be some nonprofits as well.”
Whitworth is being inundated with information on the loans still, he said. He took a course to learn more about it last week and is learning more about the loans and who qualifies this week, he said.
Then, he will start looking at clients who qualify. He recommends any who do should apply, Whitworth said.
Though there is no initial rush, he hopes to help his clients get applications done quickly so they’ll see the money sooner.
Applications are due by March 31.
For businesses that need a lender to apply through, the SBA has an online tool at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match.
More information on the loans is available on the SBA website.