Maiden Elementary second-graders excitedly ran around exploring police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances at Maiden Municipal Park on Friday.

The second-graders were celebrating the end of the school year with their Adopt a Cop officers from the Maiden Police Department.

Each class and officer wore matching T-shirts. The shirts had self-portraits drawn by each child, teacher and officer emblazoned on the front.

Capt. Tyler Whisenant said the police department has been participating in Adopt a Cop since 2008. This year, four officers were adopted by the second-grade classes at Maiden Elementary School, he said.

Officer Mark Baker oversees the program. He said the officers visit their class at least once every other week throughout the school year.

“The kids look forward to seeing them (the officers) come in,” Baker said. “They might eat lunch with them, read a book or help them out with their homework. We had Santa Claus dress up at Christmas time and brought (the students) some candy and the officers followed us around. And then we have this big celebration (at the end of the school year).”

Officers volunteer to participate in the program, Baker said.

Alec Johnson is one of this year’s officers. Johnson is the school resource officer at Maiden Middle School. This is Johnson’s first year as a school resource officer and first time participating in the Adopt a Cop program, he said.

“I just enjoy getting to hang out with them,” Johnson said. “Making an impact and being able to hopefully teach them something. One day, they’ll remember my interaction with them and hopefully they get the opportunity to make that impact as well.”

Johnson said he enjoys being a school resource officer.

“You can see it's making changes in kids’ lives,” Johnson said. “You don't realize how much kids struggle until you get to talk to them.”

The students also got to play on a variety of inflatables, eat hot dogs grilled by Maiden Police Chief Tracy Ledford and attempt to soak their teachers and officers in a dunking booth.

Megan Gilbert is one of the second-grade teachers at Maiden Elementary. Her class adopted Investigator Jaleel Smith.

“The police department making an early connection with the kids really helps them understand what their job is,” Gilbert said. “It brings our small-town community together.”

Ledford thanked all of the emergency agencies that came to have fun with the kids. He also thanked all of the local sponsors and the community for helping make this event possible every year.