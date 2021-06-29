 Skip to main content
Seasons Attic opens in downtown Taylorsville
Seasons Attic opens in downtown Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County and downtown Taylorsville have a new seasonal treasures store called Seasons Attic.

Owner Jeff Saxon invites the public to visit the new store located at 131 East Main Ave. The storefront has been transformed into an attic-like building where you never know what you can expect to find.

Saxon is working with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation to host a ribbon cutting on Saturday, July 10, at noon to officially open Seasons Attic. The public is invited to attend.

Seasons Attic is a unique gift store with items you might find in an attic, as well as homemade gifts such as diaper cakes, wreaths, and more.

“I opened our store in Alexander County because of the friendly community and people in the area. It’s also where I made a home and got to know a lot of interesting people,” Saxon said. 

The ribbon cutting on July 10 will kick off the grand opening celebration of Seasons Attic. Santa will be there for “Christmas in July,” and even the Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance. Customers are invited to enjoy a complimentary bottled water and browse the new store.

