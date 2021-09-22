Sculpture celebration winners announced

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announced the winners of the 35th annual Sculpture Celebration as judged by Elizabeth Brim of Penland.

Held on Sept. 11 at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir, sculptors from as far away as New York, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico competed for a total of $11,000 in cash prizes. This event was funded by sponsors and by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Winners were as follows:

• Best In Show ($3,000): George Cadell of Bakersville, “After the Storm”

• First Place ($2,000): Mary-Ann Prack of Jefferson, “The Other Side of Me”

• Second Place ($1,500): Joe Bigley of Lenoir, “Meridian Crease”

• Third Place ($1,000): Joel Urruty of Hickory, “Breach”

Judge’s Merit Award (five awards of $500 each)

• Jeff Albert of High Point, “Beauty”

• Chris Wilson of Marietta, Georgia, “Carolina Parakeet”

• Suzette Bradshaw of Granite Falls, “Spirits of the Water”