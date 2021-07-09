Sculpture celebration scheduled at Lenoir park

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces its 35th annual sculpture celebration to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir.

Sculptors are invited to bring up to three sculptures for this one-day event to compete for $11,000 in cash awards, along with potential sales and commissions. Registration ($60-$80) includes free camping, a Friday night sculptors’ dinner, breakfast, and a meal voucher for the day of the event.

This annual family-friendly event attracts sculptors and buyers from the eastern United States to Lenoir, and in past years has attracted more than 4,000 people. The event is free to attend. It is funded in part by sponsors and by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Early registration discounts are available. For complete competition details, visit www.caldwellarts.com, or contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com.

Broyhill Walking Park is at 945 Lakewood Circle SW, Lenoir.