 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sculpture celebration scheduled at Lenoir park
0 Comments

Sculpture celebration scheduled at Lenoir park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces its 35th annual sculpture celebration to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir.

Sculptors are invited to bring up to three sculptures for this one-day event to compete for $11,000 in cash awards, along with potential sales and commissions. Registration ($60-$80) includes free camping, a Friday night sculptors’ dinner, breakfast, and a meal voucher for the day of the event. 

This annual family-friendly event attracts sculptors and buyers from the eastern United States to Lenoir, and in past years has attracted more than 4,000 people. The event is free to attend. It is funded in part by sponsors and by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. 

Early registration discounts are available. For complete competition details, visit www.caldwellarts.com, or contact the Caldwell Arts Council at 828-754-2486 or office@caldwellarts.com.

Broyhill Walking Park is at 945 Lakewood Circle SW, Lenoir.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is vertical farming the future? A look inside Europe's new trend

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert