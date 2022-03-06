Screening colonoscopy could save your life

Colonoscopy is the gold standard in colorectal cancer screening. It is the preferred colorectal cancer screening test because it is the only test that both finds and removes precancerous polyps during the same exam. This potentially prevents the cancer from ever occurring.

Popular stool-based tests are poor at detecting colon polyps and do not offer the same degree of protection. Stool tests are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for high-risk patients.

Most colorectal cancers arise from precancerous growths in the colon called polyps which can be found during a screening exam and removed before they turn into cancer.

It is critical that the screening exam be of the highest quality, or else cancers, known as “interval cancers,” can unfortunately occur before the next recommended exam. The best protection is provided by gastroenterologists who are skilled at finding precancerous adenomas, measured as the Adenoma Detection Rate.

A person at average risk with normal colonoscopy results will not need another exam for 10 years. Should a polyp or cancer be found, follow-up intervals may be more frequent.