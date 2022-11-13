Scouts make eye-catching improvements at 31 Thrift and More

Customers will find newly renovated, sleek dressing rooms at 31 Thrift and More and a checkerboard patterned walkway connecting to the sidewalk.

Two hard-working teenagers completed those projects at 31 Thrift and More. Boy Scout Ethan Story built the walkway as part of his work on his Eagle Scout award, and Girl Scout Amy Walton updated the dressing rooms as part of her Gold Award efforts.

Story and Walton had not yet received their awards as November began, but their achievements move them one step closer to their goals.

Eagle Scout and the Gold Award are the highest honors Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts can receive. To earn them, scouts are required to take on large projects that demonstrate their abilities to plan, raise money, organize and lead.

Story said he chose his project, “I think … because I could envision it the best in my head, but I also (thought) it would have the most impact because it’s something that not only looks good, but also serves (a purpose). It’s more utilitarian.”

Walton chose hers because when she and her mother met with store director John Featherstone, the dressing rooms were one of his ideas. She thought renovating the dressing rooms would be the most worthwhile because if people can try clothes on, they are more likely to buy them.

Featherstone said the dressing rooms not only serve a practical purpose but add a sense of dignity for customers who may need to buy clothes second-hand. “And (people) feel special going into a dressing room that’s like what you would see in a really nice boutique, or a regular store in the mall,” Featherstone said.

Two of Story’s biggest challenges pertained to the walkway tiles, he said.

Originally, Story said he and his team planned for 16-inch tiles, but that size was unavailable. Story said the team revised their plan and chose to install 12-inch tiles instead.

They also hand-painted each tile black or white to match the sidewalk’s black-and-white checkerboard pattern, Story said. The pattern was suggested by Story’s mother, he said. It added more work, but Story said it was worth it for the outcome, which is more visually appealing and matches the sidewalk.

Walton said her biggest challenge was narrowing her project down to a single idea, because there were many good suggestions while she and her team were brainstorming.

In the end, Walton and her team chose an elegant black-and-white color scheme, added awnings and painted words wrapping around the stalls.

The words are: “You are beautiful,” “I am beautiful” and “One of a kind.” In the bottom corner, the words are credited to God and Psalms 139:14.

Featherstone said the projects were paid for by each scout’s fundraising efforts. He said there was no cost involved for the thrift store, which is part of the nonprofit Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.

Story’s goal was to raise just under $3,000, and within a month, he raised $2,835.

One of Story’s contractors completed his work and chose not to take payment, which spared the project $500. Story donated that $500 to the ministry. He and his team stayed within the budget with $14 left over.

Walton said her goal was around $400, and the majority of donations were materials for the project. She said many materials came from her neighbors, who had just completed home renovations and had an abundance of two-by-fours left over. Walton and her team also stayed within budget.

“It may not seem like they’re installing a monument for the polio epidemic, but the walkway and dressing rooms … attract people to the store,” Featherstone said, adding: “So we … make more revenue to help more people, so that’s a huge gift.”