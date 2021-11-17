Scouting for Food Drive helps people in need

HICKORY — Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA youth with the Piedmont Council, Boy Scouts of America delivered door hangers this past Saturday, Nov. 13, for their annual Scouting for Food Drive.

Scouting for Food is a long-standing tradition in the community. Scouting encourages everyone to participate in the Scouting for Food Drive. Food donations help those in need in the community.

It is important to read and follow the instructions on the door hangers for those who are participating.

For residents in Catawba County who received a Scouting for Food door hanger, including the Hickory, Conover, Newton, and Maiden areas, you are asked to leave your food donations at the end of your driveway by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

If you miss getting your food out by 9 a.m. or if you did not receive a door hanger and want to contribute to the food drive, bring your donation to the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries by 1 p.m. on Saturday. Their address is 31 First Ave., SE, Hickory. In addition to the GHCCM, Scouts in Catawba County also work with the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries (ECCCM). The address for ECCCM is 245 East N St., Newton. You can also bring your food to ECCCM by 1 p.m. on Saturday.