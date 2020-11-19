Scouting for Food Day to be held this Saturday

HICKORY — Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA youth with the Piedmont Council, Boy Scouts of America delivered door hangers this past Saturday, Nov. 14, for their annual Scouting for Food Drive. Scouting for Food is a long-standing tradition in the community and is a way everyone can help those in need.

It is important to read and follow the instructions on the door hangers for those who are participating. For residents in Catawba County who received a Scouting for Food door hanger, including the Hickory area, you are asked to leave your food donations at the end of your driveway by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.

If you miss getting your food out before 9 a.m. or if you did not receive a door hanger and want to contribute to the food drive, then bring your donation to the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry. You can bring the food to them by 1 p.m. on Saturday. Their address is 31 First Ave. SE, Hickory. In addition to the GHCCM, Scouts in Catawba County also work with the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM). The address for ECCCM is 245 East N St., Newton. You can also bring your food to ECCCM by 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to feeding families in need, Scouting for Food also teaches young people a valuable lesson of giving back to the community and serving others.