Scout receives Eagle rank during court of honor

BETHLEHEM — Nolan Heath became the most recent Troop 275 Eagle Scout at a court of honor on June 17 at Point Park on N.C. 127 in Bethlehem.

He is the son of Melody and Brian Heath of Chigger Ridge Road in Bethlehem.

For his Eagle project, Nolan provided leadership for the construction of raised bed gardens at Bethlehem Elementary School.

Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone of accomplishment that is recognized across the country and the world. Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements.

Nolan started in Cub Scout Pack 275 at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church when he was in first grade. Following his cub scout experiences, he joined Troop 275 at Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church when he was 11 years old and completed his Eagle requirement two months before his 17th birthday. During his trail to Eagle, he earned 31 merit badges, became a member of the Order of the Arrow, and earned all four religious program awards offered by Scouting.

A rising senior at Alexander Central High School, he participates in FFA, cross country, track and Beta Club. He especially enjoys playing his guitar and singing. After high school, he is leaning toward a career in a technical field that will allow hands-on work.