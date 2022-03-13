Scout, grandfather restore railroad tank car

On March 12, at a 10:30 a.m. Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Newton, 15-year-old Peter Simpson of Conover, along with his family, celebrated Peter’s having earned the highest rank in Scouts BSA.
I did a little checking at www.scouting.org and found the requirements to become an Eagle Scout. There’s a progression of ranks; a long list of merit badges; serving six months in a position of responsibility; and “[planning, developing, and giving] leadership to others in a service project helpful to any religious institution, any school, or their community.”
There are other conditions as well, such as successfully completing a board of review.
In Peter’s case, I was most interested in his service project as described in an email by his mother Amanda Hetzel: “Peter’s Eagle project was to restore a [tank] car from [the 1890s] … for the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum … He did so with the help of many volunteers but most notably with his 84-year-old grandfather, who was out there with him every day.”
It was a 140-hour undertaking that required working from April to August 2021, the hot sun pouring down on Peter and his granddad, Reid Ikerd of Newton, as they went about the job of returning the old tank car’s exterior to its original appearance.
“I’ve always been passionate about trains and railroading and the history of it,” said Peter, a sophomore at Discovery High School in Newton. “So it seemed a natural fit for my Eagle project.”
“If there was a train, we’ve been there,” said Amanda about taking Peter to see trains over the years.
His favorite trip was with Reid and his wife Judy, Peter’s grandmother. They traveled to Durango, Colorado, to ride the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train, an experience purported at www.durangotrain.com to be “a taste of authentic railroading history.” Peter said it took four hours to travel from Durango to Silverton. I had a look at some of the website’s photos, and my acrophobia and I will be satisfied to take Peter’s word for it.
Peter volunteers at the Newton Depot, which houses the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, jointly operated by the Newton Depot Authority and the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. The depot sits on four acres. There’s also a pavilion that protects various old railroad cars. Peter cleans the pavilion. He also gives tours and works on the largest model in the depot’s model railroad center.
Other cars reside on various parts of the depot’s property, some in great shape; others, not so much. It was one of the not-so-much cars that ultimately became Peter’s Eagle project. “I wanted to do something for the depot as my project,” Peter explained. He said he’d considered working on a locomotive cab, but when some Newton Depot Authority members suggested he work on one of the unrestored pieces, he liked the idea and decided to cosmetically restore the unsightly tank, which had been on the depot’s property 13 or 14 years. Peter said the Newton Depot Authority “wanted it completed before the National Narrow Gauge Convention took place over Labor Day weekend 2021.”
Peter and Reid learned the tank car’s basic history from the information inscribed on it, including its casting date, 1894, its serial number, and where it had been built: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Peter conferred with railroad historian and Newton Depot Authority board member Matt Bumgarner of Hickory. “We believe it’s the oldest intact tank car in the United States,” said Peter, “maybe the world. It held oil in 1894. We believe it traveled between Newton and Chester, South Carolina, on the Carolina Northwestern Railroad.”
Newton Depot Authority members encouraged Peter to choose specific materials and colors for the restoration, so the result would be as authentic as possible. Matt made several recommendations. “He knew the products to use to create authenticity,” said Peter. “The color had to be right.”
Before work commenced, Peter secured approval for the project from the Eagle Scout Council, the Piedmont Council based in Gastonia. And he asked Reid to help. Reid, a retired facilities manager for Newton-Conover City Schools, had experience in painting and restoring.
Peter coordinated workdays with four scout volunteers and some family and museum folks who wanted to help — “the distribution of work,” said Peter, who explained that “social media was vital” to get the word out about work dates and needed supplies and to inform the depot about the progress on the car.
Getting some of the supplies was challenging, particularly the specific rust-retardant primer they needed. But for the most part, Peter’s responsibility for raising money to complete the project wasn’t necessary. Instead he was able to acquire donations of materials. Lowe’s in Viewmont was particularly generous, and the depot provided some items. “Ultimately, we got everything donated,” said Peter.
Finally, work commenced. Using no power tools, step one was scraping off old paint and sanding the exterior. Step two was the application of the primer. Step three was applying the white paint — again, a rust-inhibiting product. Step four included painting the ends and dome with what Reid called “safety red.”
Then came stenciling, “probably the toughest part of the job,” said Reid. “When it stuck, it stuck,” making it difficult to attach the stencils at just the right places so “Union Tank Line” would be correctly displayed on both sides of the car.
The grandson-grandfather duo added “1954” on both ends of the car in memory of the late Mickey McGrady, who’d found the car in Lenoir and was instrumental in the Newton Depot getting it.
In the fall of 2021, Peter passed the Eagle board, which included being quizzed and interviewed.
At the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, Peter received his badge and some pins. He acknowledged who’d been his mentor, who’d helped the most. He recognized his parents, Amanda Hetzel and Nathaniel Simpson, and they received Eagle pins.
Additionally, Catawba County Commissioner Sherry Butler presented a framed United States flag to Peter, along with a letter from U.S. Congressman Patrick McHenry. The city of Conover had worked with Congressman McHenry’s office to secure the flag, which had flown over the U.S. Capitol in Peter’s honor.
My final question to Peter was, What do you want to be when you grow up? He didn’t hesitate a second when he answered that he was interested in city planning and economic development.
Some city is going to be mighty lucky someday.
If you’d like to see the restored 1894 tank car, head to the grounds of the Newton Depot (1123 N. Main Ave., Newton) and look just north of the pavilion.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.