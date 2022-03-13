Scout, grandfather restore railroad tank car

“I’ve always been passionate about trains and railroading and the history of it,” said Peter, a sophomore at Discovery High School in Newton. “So it seemed a natural fit for my Eagle project.”

“If there was a train, we’ve been there,” said Amanda about taking Peter to see trains over the years.

His favorite trip was with Reid and his wife Judy, Peter’s grandmother. They traveled to Durango, Colorado, to ride the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train, an experience purported at www.durangotrain.com to be “a taste of authentic railroading history.” Peter said it took four hours to travel from Durango to Silverton. I had a look at some of the website’s photos, and my acrophobia and I will be satisfied to take Peter’s word for it.

Peter volunteers at the Newton Depot, which houses the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, jointly operated by the Newton Depot Authority and the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. The depot sits on four acres. There’s also a pavilion that protects various old railroad cars. Peter cleans the pavilion. He also gives tours and works on the largest model in the depot’s model railroad center.