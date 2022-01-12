 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scout earns medal for outdoor achievement
Scout earns medal for outdoor achievement

Medal

Eagle Scout William Bledsoe earned the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — William Shuford Bledsoe, an Eagle Scout with Troop 1 at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory, was recently awarded the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement.

The award was established in 2010 and is the highest recognition that a Scout can earn for exemplary achievement, experience, and skill in multiple areas of outdoor endeavor.

It took William four years to complete the extensive requirements for the medal. William completed 125 camping nights, 200 miles of hiking, 400 miles of cycling, became wilderness first aid trained, and a leave no trace trainer.

In addition to the badges, he earned to become an Eagle Scout, he had to earn the backpacking, wilderness survival, nature, and emergency preparedness merit badges to have a total of 40 merit badges.

Locally, William is the only Scout to have earned this medal, and nationally fewer than 1,000 scouts have earned it.

William is a junior at Woodberry Forest School in Virginia.

