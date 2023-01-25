Scout awarded Eagle rank at court of honor

BETHLEHEM — Bryson Parlier became the most recent Troop 275 Eagle Scout at a court of honor on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.

Parlier is the son of Darrell and Margie Parlier of Dogwood Court in Bethlehem. For his Eagle project, he provided leadership for the construction of a picnic area with flower beds, metal picnic table, and wooden border near the church walking track.

Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone of accomplishment that is recognized across the country and even the world. Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements.

Parlier started in Cub Scout Pack 275 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church when he was in first grade. Following his cub scout experiences, he joined Troop 275 at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church after receiving the Arrow of Light Award. During his time with Troop 275, under the leadership of Rob Duncan and Brian Heath, he completed 32 merit badges and served as a patrol leader. He attends Alexander Central High School and works part-time at Lowes Foods of Bethlehem.

“I’m grateful for the support of the troop leaders including Scoutmaster Robert Duncan, assistant scoutmasters, members of my troop, and my parents," Parlier said.

He also said that if he had an opportunity to tell someone why they should consider scouting, he would highlight all the fun with the great outdoor adventures.

Since its inception, the Boy Scouts of America has trained young people in citizenship, service, and leadership to better serve America’s communities and families. Over the past century, the over 110 million members of Scouting have provided countless hours of service. The more than 1.7 million Eagle Scouts alone have provided an estimated 36 million hours of service through their Eagle projects.