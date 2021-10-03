Science Center's Naturalist retires after 41 years of service

Catawba Science Center’s lead naturalist Bruce Beerbower knelt beside 2-year-old Norah Coffey as the child looked at starfish and seashells with a magnifying glass.
“That is the best part of the job,” Beerbower said. On Monday, he will be retiring from the Catawba Science Center after exactly 41 years of service.
Norah, the daughter of Carla Coffey, is one of thousands of children to cross Beerbower’s path at the science center. He has long been the center’s go-to man for information on live animals and preserved critters. He’s been on the job so many years that he is seeing the children and grandchildren of people he encountered when he was first employed.
The kids grew up, but they did not forget him.
Mindy Harmon works in visitor services at the science center. She met Beerbower when she was 7 and coming to the science center with her elementary school class. She remembers getting a certificate of bravery for holding a snake. Beerbower recalled that Harmon was the only student who would hold a tarantula.
He’s good with adults, too.
Catawba Science Center Development Officer Cindy Sills recalled an early encounter with Beerbower when she started working at the center years ago. She said she was completely terrified of snakes, to the point she didn’t even want to look at them.
“Bruce said, ‘I bet I can make you more comfortable with snakes,’ and I said, ‘I bet not,’” Sills said. “He would bring them around constantly and eventually got me to touch one. After a couple of months, he just handed me a snake and walked away to go do something else. When he came back he said, ‘I knew you were ready. You just needed a little push.’”
Sills said she overcame her fears because Beerbower was always so gentle and kind with his approach to animals.
Beerbower’s love of animals stretches to childhood. His dad was a biology teacher and a young Beerbower caught animals and discussed them with his father.
In 2009, he had to wrangle an alligator more than 7 feet long for an exhibit titled “Swamp Things.” Beerbower was tasked with picking up the big gator at Alligator Adventure in Myrtle Beach, and he said the employees were surprised by his willingness to grab the big reptile.
“Two or three days after we got him up here, their guy called me and asked, ‘How is it doing and where did you learn to wrestle alligators?’” Beerbower said. “I said, ‘Well, the first time I ever petted an alligator, I was about 8 or 9.’ The biggest one I have helped capture and move was 13-and-a-half-feet long.”
As the full-time gig at the Catawba Science Center nears its end, Beerbower said he is thankful for all the people and friends he has met throughout the years. Beerbower worked as the center’s naturalist, but he has also been known to help out where needed, including cleaning up.
Sills said the science center will be hosting a drive-by retirement party for Beerbower on Oct. 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to the library. The center asks people to drive through to drop off cards and say hey to Beerbower to honor his 41 years of service.
Sills asks that anyone who has stories or photos they would like to share of Beerbower from his time at the center to send them to info@catawbascience.org.
Beerbower said he still plans to help out around the science center, especially with major projects and exhibits. But on Monday, the full-time work comes to an end, 41 years to the day after he began at the science center.