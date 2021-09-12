Schools see slight COVID-19 case increase

The number of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County school districts continued to climb this week.

As of Friday, Catawba County Schools had 248 students and staff members with active cases of COVID-19, according to the district’s daily COVID-19 dashboard. A week earlier, on Sept. 3, there were 190 active cases.

Newton-Conover City Schools saw a slight increase as well, with 69 active COVID-19 cases in students and staff as of noon on Friday, as compared to 51 a week earlier, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Hickory Public Schools saw fewer cases in the last week with 37 new COVID-19 cases in students and staff from Sept. 4-10, according to the school district’s weekly update. The week before, the system saw 41 new cases. Five of this week’s cases are in staff members, and the remaining were student cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Public Schools reported a COVID-19 cluster Friday. The system did not release which school has the cluster, which is considered five or more cases that are linked. The cluster is related to an extracurricular activity, according to the school district dashboard.

The number of people quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure or isolated with the virus remained fairly level over the past week.