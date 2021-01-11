Schools nurses join vaccine roll out

The school system has also offered to contribute other staff and resources, including building space for vaccine clinics, the press release said.

“We continue to be in this together and take action to help mitigate the effects of this pandemic to get us closer to our new normal, which means ultimately getting our staff and students back into a full-time, healthy learning environment,” Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam said in the press release.

Catawba County is currently administering the vaccine to health care workers in the first group of eligible vaccine recipients and anyone over 75. Burke County is only vaccinating health care workers most at risk of exposure. Burke will move on to people over 75 in a week or two, according to the press release.

The next group of vaccine recipients, after people over 75, will be health care and essential workers over 50, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Those essential workers include teachers and education staff, first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, grocery store employees, manufacturing workers and U.S. Postal Service workers.

Case count

Catawba County reported 148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.